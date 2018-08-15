Pulse.ng logo
Lagos light rail project dragging too long — PDP

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Taofik Gani, expressed the concern in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

  • Published:
projected view of Lagos light rail after completion play

projected view of Lagos light rail after completion

(nigerianbulletin)

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has decried what it called the “frequent delays” in the delivery of the state light rail project.

The PDP was reacting to a statement by the state government that the first phase of the project (Blue Line), which commenced in 2008, could only be delivered in 2022.

The state government had initially promised 2011 and then 2018 as delivery dates for the 27km light rail project running between Marina, Mile 2 and Okokomaiko.

Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, Director of the Lagos Area Metropolitan Authority (LAMATA) had on Sunday said the shift in date followed a comprehensive review of all the aspects of the project by the state government.

He explained that the foreign consultants engaged to do the technical and due diligence on the project said detailed work would not finish on it before 2022.

The PDP, however, said the project had almost become a drain pipe consuming the state ‘s resources endlessly.

According to Gani, the amount of money spent did not reflect the level of work done so far on the project.

Gani said it was surprising that Mr Babatunde Fashola, the immediate past governor of the state, now the Minister of Works, could not support the project”s delivery.

“This project was estimated to end within two years, now it is to end in 2022, that is 12 years after due delivery date.

“All monies purportedly spent on the project did not reflect in the work done.

“So many property owners in the axis are still crying for compensation even as government claim total payment of compensatiion.It is a lies.

“We demand a probe of this project and indeed many other projects suffering the same fate as the rail project,” he said. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

