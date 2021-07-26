RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos CP orders speedy investigation of LG elections offenders

Those arrested and found culpable for electoral offences during the elections are to be prosecuted.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the State CID to speedily investigate the activities of people arrested for electoral offences during Saturday's local government elections in the state.

Odumosu made the order on Monday during his weekly lecture and briefing of Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Unit leaders where the conduct of the election was appraised.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos police command spokesman, CSP Olumuyinwa Adejobi.

The police boss directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to prosecute those who were arrested and found culpable for electoral offences during the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that the number of electoral offenders arrested was not specified.

Odumosu also ordered officers and men and tactical Commanders within the command not to relent on their oars in making sure that Lagos State was adequately policed.

He commended the officers and men for their efforts and strategies put in place for a peaceful and credible conduct of the elections.

The Commissioner also appreciated the calmness, maturity and act of patriotism displayed by the residents of Lagos State, especially the electoral officials, electorates and politicians.

He assured that the command will always discharge its duties in accordance with the extant laws and modern policing agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba.

