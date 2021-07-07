Lagos leads as Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases.

The NCDC stated that the 91 additional cases represented a rise in infections from the 50 cases reported from four states on July 4 with no death.

It added that Lagos topped the list with 66 new coronavirus cases, higher than the 31 cases it recorded on Monday.

NCDC noted that other states were Kwara (12), Rivers (four), Kaduna and Oyo three each, Ekiti, Plateau and the FCT, one each.

It said that till date, 168,000 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, 164,405 patients discharged and 2,122 deaths recorded throughout the country.

The public health agency said that Nigeria had tested more than 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

It added that a Multi-Sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.