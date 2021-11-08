Lagos lawmakers want compensation for victims of Ikoyi building collapse

The 21-storey building, one of three luxury high rise buildings under construction, collapsed on Monday, November 1, 2021, trapping dozens of people.

15 people were rescued alive from under the rubble, but 43 people have been brought out dead in an ongoing recovery operation.

The Lagos State House of Assembly during plenary on Monday, November 8 mandated that the victims be taken care of by the government.

The lawmakers also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the relevant agencies to ensure all appropriate building codes are strictly adhered to.

The governor already announced last week that the state was willing to support families of the deceased with funds for burial of their loved ones.

Survivors were also promised financial support 'to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding'.

House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, urged lawmakers to exercise caution in passing comments on the incident until all investigations are concluded.