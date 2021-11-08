RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos lawmakers want compensation for victims of Ikoyi building collapse

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmakers also want relevant agencies to ensure all appropriate building codes are strictly adhered to.

An operation to recover bodies from the collapsed building has entered its second week [LSHA]
Lagos State lawmakers passed a motion on Monday, November 8, 2021 demanding compensation for those affected by the tragic collapse of a building in Ikoyi last week.

The 21-storey building, one of three luxury high rise buildings under construction, collapsed on Monday, November 1, 2021, trapping dozens of people.

15 people were rescued alive from under the rubble, but 43 people have been brought out dead in an ongoing recovery operation.

The Lagos State House of Assembly during plenary on Monday, November 8 mandated that the victims be taken care of by the government.

The lawmakers also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the relevant agencies to ensure all appropriate building codes are strictly adhered to.

The governor already announced last week that the state was willing to support families of the deceased with funds for burial of their loved ones.

Survivors were also promised financial support 'to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding'.

House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, urged lawmakers to exercise caution in passing comments on the incident until all investigations are concluded.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, last week, inaugurated a six-member panel to investigate the collapse.

