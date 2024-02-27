ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos lawmaker hands out 8,500 food packs to residents to support Tinubu's effort

Nurudeen Shotayo

Moshood said lawmakers have President Tinubu's directive to distribute rice and other food items to vulnerable citizens to cushion the effect of the food crisis.

Lagos lawmaker hands out 8,500 food packs to residents to support Tinubu's effort [Instagram:lanreoshun_official]
The beneficiaries of the palliative are from vulnerable households within the Lagos Mainland constituency drawn from Community Development Associations (CDAs), religious groups, schools, and artisans.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

Since coming into office on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu has removed subsidies on petrol and floated the naira, among other reforms.

However, these measures have brought untold hardship to the citizens, who have continued to struggle to adjust to the harsh realities.

Speaking after the event, which was held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba on Saturday, Oshun said the gesture aligned with the directive of President Bola Tinubu to lawmakers.

According to him, the President had directed lawmakers to distribute food packs to vulnerable citizens affected by the rising cost of food items and other economic challenges.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians, hence this initiative.

“It’s just a way by the government to ameliorate the people’s suffering. Things are a bit difficult in the country at the moment, so we are just trying to assist the people.

“We are reaching out to 8,500 people. For those that get their package today, I will say congratulations to them. But those who didn’t get any will surely get in another few months. One certainty is that I will always be there for my people. I will make sure I’m available to assist them in whatever form I can,” Oshun said.

Last December, the lawmaker singlehandedly distributed 5,000 food packs to his constituents.

For his part, Adeyemi Kayode, who represented the Ministry of Agriculture, commended the lawmaker for following through with the presidential directive and not diverting the food packs for personal use.

Kayode added that the exercise is about making life easier for the vulnerable.

A beneficiary, Christiana Ebifemi, praised Oshun for the gesture, saying it would help many like her to feed their families.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

