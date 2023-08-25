ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos lawmaker embarks on 15 road projects in Epe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker added that the welfare of his constituents was his utmost priority.

Ogunkelu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Friday said that the infrastructure development would improve the standard of living of residents and boost socio-economic activities of the community.

According to him, legislative functions do not end up at making laws alone but also to facilitate impactful constituency projects.

“It is on this premise that I embarked on infrastructure projects for my constituents.

“Such project is very significant to ensure free flow of vehicular movement in and around the constituency,” he said.

The lawmaker said some of the areas where the ongoing road projects are sited include: Agbowa, Ikosi-Ejirin, Ilara and Igboye. According to him, this is phase one of the projects, phase two projects will include building of health centre in Igboye and distribution of palliatives for constituents.

Others are dualisation of some major roads, youth empowerment, among several other projects that will commence soonest,” he said.

He added that the welfare of his constituents was his utmost priority.

“The electorate voted me into power and I promise them the dividend of democracy. This and many more were my promises for my constituents and I will fulfill all my promises, “ he said.

Ogunkelu listed some of his constituency projects he had achieved over the years to include: registration of over 500 students for JAMB, donation of grinding and sewing machines as well as other vocational equipment.

Othes are scholarship for students and installation of over 15 boreholes across the constituency among others. The lawmaker promised to give back to his constituency and pledged his continuous community development projects.

