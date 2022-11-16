Lagos lawmaker dies after collapsing at Tinubu’s rally in Jos

The lawmaker, popularly known as Omititi in his constituency was among the politician who attended the inauguration of the campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos, Plateau State capital.

The cause of his death is yet to be known but according to Daily Trust, a source claimed that the deceased slumped at the rally and died moments later on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Another source told the newspaper that the lawmaker slumped at the airport and efforts made to resuscitate him failed.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s death, Hon. (Engr) Setonji David, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, in a statement described Olawale’s death as a big blow.

He said, “It is with deep sadness, sense of loss and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Hon. Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale (alias OMITITI) representing Mushin Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who passed on today.

“Hon. Olawale was until his untimely demise the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, a second term lawmaker left us unexpectedly and threw the who House into mourning.

“This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time. Thank you.”