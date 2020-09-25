The Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (SDG&I) has launched the first edition of the Sustainable Development Goals Week.

The event is part of efforts to inspire citizens' commitment, advocacy and action towards promoting and accelerating the realisation of the SDGs in the state.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Solape Hammond, the endeavour is a symbol of the state’s strong leadership, vision and commitment towards greater development.

Hammond also stressed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s spirited resolve to address the development needs of Lagosians, particularly in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

“The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has heightened the call for renewed dedication to sustainable development by governments at various levels, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken as great priority and infused in the state’s development agenda code-named THEMES (Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance).

“While the pandemic has significantly exacerbated some of the problems SDGs are set to solve, it has also triggered the necessity for more concerted action in addressing many developmental issues troubling our world,” she asserted.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Hammond disclosed that the event, in commemoration of the United Nations’ Global Goals Week, will run till the end of September, 2020, and will mobilise collaborative efforts to connect SDGs actors and cross-sector stakeholders.

In his remark, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Lekan Fatodu, said the focus is to "double up our efforts and galvanise more action towards the attainment of the global goals.

“Lagos State is reputable for audacious strides and accomplishments. And these remarkable traits are consistently being brought to bear in our approaches towards realising the SDGs.

"This maiden SDGs Week is a clear demonstration of our acknowledgment of many dynamic and relevant ways of amplifying the significance of the SDGs and, more importantly, a strategic way of identifying and attracting passionate drivers of the SDGs in Lagos State to join hands towards achieving the goals."

The SDGs week will feature sustainable development-related activities that are intrinsically linked in their purpose to fast-track efforts towards progress in realizing the SDGs.

Some of these activities include the Open Goals Adoption by top state functionaries and prominent Lagos residents, the Neighbourhood Outreach Campaign to enlighten citizens on their roles in achieving the Goals and a SDGs discourse with CSOs and youth groups that are focused on the SDGs.

The highlight of the week will be the distribution of support items and relief materials donated by corporate organisations and well-meaning Lagosians to vulnerable people in some communities and the disbursement of exercise books to primary schools in rural communities.