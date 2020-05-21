The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria hit 200 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria has recorded a total of 6,677 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, since its index case was announced on February 27.

The country recorded its first fatality on March 22 when Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), died in the FCT.

Almost two months later, 26 other states have recorded coronavirus fatalities across the country.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, has recorded the most deaths of any state with 40 fatalities in total, as of May 20.

The southwestern state has recorded the highest number of cases in the country with 2,954 cases.

Kano trails just behind Lagos with 36 fatalities, just as it trails behind as the state with the second highest number of recorded cases with 847 in total.

Borno has recorded the fifth highest number of cases in the country with 235, but the northeastern state has recorded 24 fatalities, the third highest of any state.

Nigeria recorded 284 new cases and eight new deaths on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 [NCDC]

Katsina (281 cases) and Sokoto (113 cases) have recorded 13 fatalities each, followed by the FCT (435 cases) which has recorded nine fatalities in total.

Six deaths have each been recorded in Ogun (178 cases), Edo (119 cases), and Delta (28 cases); while five deaths each have been recorded in Bauchi (224 cases), and Zamfara (76 cases).

Oyo (162 cases), Kaduna (152 cases), Rivers (79 cases), Osun (42 cases), and Kebbi (32 cases) have each recorded four deaths since the coronavirus outbreak started, according to the NCDC.

Three deaths have each been recorded in Jigawa (211 cases), and Gombe (136 cases); and two each have been recorded in Ekiti (20 cases), and Akwa Ibom (18 cases).

The NCDC has also recorded one death each in Kwara (66 cases), Plateau (57 cases), Nasarawa (34 cases), Yobe (32 cases), Adamawa (26 cases), Niger (22 cases), and Ondo (20 cases).

The states that have recorded coronavirus cases without fatalities are Taraba (18 cases), Enugu (16 cases), Ebonyi (13 cases), Abia (7 cases), Imo (7 cases), Bayelsa (7 cases), Benue (5 cases), and Anambra (5 cases).

On a brighter note, a total of 1,840 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged to resume their normal lives, as of May 20.

582 of those have been released in Lagos, followed by 130 in Bauchi, 121 in Kano, and 115 in the FCT.

30 other states have also released patients who have recovered, with the only exception being Benue.