Lagos judiciary creates Eti-Osa, Yaba/Surulere judicial divisions

Alogba said this in a statement in Lagos on Friday by the state Acting Chief Registrar, Tajudeen Elias. He said that the notice was brought pursuant to Section 5 (1) of the High Court Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief judge said the Eti-Osa judicial division would cover the entire Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development and Iru/Victoria Island Local Government Development Area.

He added that the Yaba/Surulere Judicial Division would cover the entire Lagos Mainland Development Area, Surulere Development Area and Yaba Local Government Council Development Area. According to him, filing, adjudication of cases and other legal business in both divisions should begin from the date of the notice.

ADVERTISEMENT