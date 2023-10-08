Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the order during the inspection of drainage and canals at Obalende, Dodan Barracks, Oniru and Lekki Phase II, on Sunday.

Wahab said that some of the challenges faced by residents due to flooding were man-made.

”There are man-made challenges. I am glad you were with us this morning at Dodan Barracks. We have to check the canal path and the water path for the wastewater; you all noticed it yourself.

”Developers have built to block water paths and water will always find its own level,” he said.

On the inspection at Dodan Barracks, Wahab said that there were ongoing discussions with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) on how to resolve the challenges with their drainage channels.

”For the Dodan Barracks, our plan is that we have to have a meeting with them, and we have served them notices that will last for seven days.

”We have to carry out demolition to create and open up the path for the water to enter the primary channel created by the state government,” Wahab said.

The commissioner said that an on-the-spot inspection of Obalende showed that everywhere under the bridge had been converted to ‘motor parks’.

He wondered why the path created for the canal at Obalende was blocked.

”For me, our assignment is clear on Obalende also.

”We are going to serve them notices to leave, so that we can have the place properly turned up. We used to have green area there before,” he said.

Wahab wondered why the greed of some people for money gradually made them build on top of canals.

”People have forgotten that the environment is the master of man.

”We have this petition for the past few weeks that people are building on the canal. So we just came to verify and what we saw is not encouraging at all.

“From the beginning down to the other end of it, they have blocked part of the canal. So, virtually all the houses on this side of the state are always flooded.

”We are going to serve them notices. We are going to do demolition; the notices are for seven days.

”But for this other side, we have served them notices before now; so we are going to start demolition on Monday without caring whose ox is gored,” he said.

Wahab also expressed concern about the recklessness of people and their greed for land acquisition for money.

During the inspection on Saturday, the commissioner and his team visited the palace of the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Gbolahan Lawal.

Lawal during the visit thanked the team for the good work of ensuring that the environment was clean and free from waste.

He advised members of the team to do their best in caring for the environment for posterity's sake.

”If you do not perform well in the environment, you will be ready to get some bashing. The consequences of not doing the right thing will affect the health of the people,” he said.

Lawal also urged the commissioner to train and re-train enforcement officers for the good of the state

He urged the state government to create more green parks and ensure regular clearing of drainage in the state.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin.

Also on the team were the General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Adetoun Popoola and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji.