ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that an on-the-spot inspection of Obalende showed that everywhere under the bridge had been converted to ‘motor parks’.

Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the order during the inspection of drainage and canals at Obalende, Dodan Barracks, Oniru and Lekki Phase II, on Sunday.

Wahab said that some of the challenges faced by residents due to flooding were man-made.

”There are man-made challenges. I am glad you were with us this morning at Dodan Barracks. We have to check the canal path and the water path for the wastewater; you all noticed it yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Developers have built to block water paths and water will always find its own level,” he said.

On the inspection at Dodan Barracks, Wahab said that there were ongoing discussions with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) on how to resolve the challenges with their drainage channels.

”For the Dodan Barracks, our plan is that we have to have a meeting with them, and we have served them notices that will last for seven days.

”We have to carry out demolition to create and open up the path for the water to enter the primary channel created by the state government,” Wahab said.

The commissioner said that an on-the-spot inspection of Obalende showed that everywhere under the bridge had been converted to ‘motor parks’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wondered why the path created for the canal at Obalende was blocked.

”For me, our assignment is clear on Obalende also.

”We are going to serve them notices to leave, so that we can have the place properly turned up. We used to have green area there before,” he said.

Wahab wondered why the greed of some people for money gradually made them build on top of canals.

”People have forgotten that the environment is the master of man.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We have this petition for the past few weeks that people are building on the canal. So we just came to verify and what we saw is not encouraging at all.

“From the beginning down to the other end of it, they have blocked part of the canal. So, virtually all the houses on this side of the state are always flooded.

”We are going to serve them notices. We are going to do demolition; the notices are for seven days.

”But for this other side, we have served them notices before now; so we are going to start demolition on Monday without caring whose ox is gored,” he said.

Wahab also expressed concern about the recklessness of people and their greed for land acquisition for money.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inspection on Saturday, the commissioner and his team visited the palace of the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Gbolahan Lawal.

Lawal during the visit thanked the team for the good work of ensuring that the environment was clean and free from waste.

He advised members of the team to do their best in caring for the environment for posterity's sake.

”If you do not perform well in the environment, you will be ready to get some bashing. The consequences of not doing the right thing will affect the health of the people,” he said.

Lawal also urged the commissioner to train and re-train enforcement officers for the good of the state

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the state government to create more green parks and ensure regular clearing of drainage in the state.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin.

Also on the team were the General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Adetoun Popoola and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji.

Others included Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Lekan Shodeinde, some journalists and other stakeholders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage

Lagos issues 7-day vacation order to developers of structures on drainage

Group calls on Tinubu to shame detractors over CSU certificate saga

Group calls on Tinubu to shame detractors over CSU certificate saga

We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms – FRSC

We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms – FRSC

Lagos govt seals popular Ikoyi nightclub over noise pollution

Lagos govt seals popular Ikoyi nightclub over noise pollution

I need money to marry new wife, says 67-yr-old man arrested for ingesting cocaine

I need money to marry new wife, says 67-yr-old man arrested for ingesting cocaine

We failed Nigerians and Buhari now lives in regret, former minister Dalung

We failed Nigerians and Buhari now lives in regret, former minister Dalung

9 railway workers suspended over ticketing fraud

9 railway workers suspended over ticketing fraud

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Leave us out of your court fight with Tinubu, Kwankwaso's NNPP tells Atiku

Leave us out of your court fight with Tinubu, Kwankwaso's NNPP tells Atiku

Pulse Sports

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu