ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos inaugurates 270 homes started in 2001, seeks private sector partnership

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the homeowners to take proper care of the building, advising them not to do things that would endanger the lives of others.

Lagos inaugurates 270 homes started in 2001, seeks private sector partnership [NAN]
Lagos inaugurates 270 homes started in 2001, seeks private sector partnership [NAN]

Recommended articles

Akinderu-Fatai made the call at the official inauguration and handover of the 270 home units, Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate (Cluster 1), on Thursday, in Lagos.

He said the occasion was a step toward alleviating the housing deficit in Lagos.

Akinderu-Fatai added the housing project would bring assistance to the people of the Igando-Ikotun in Alimosho Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that more people needed affordable housing in Lagos than the government could currently provide on its own.

He said, “We are also using this medium to call for more private participation in strengthening our resolve to reduce the challenge of housing deficit in the state.

“Though we have made the significant financial investment through budgetary allocations towards completion of all existing housing schemes, we still need the private sector’s support and contributions to speedily achieve the Lagos of our dreams.”

The commissioner said the project, with a long and challenging journey, started in 2001 and had since faced multiple delays due to funding issues and changes in leadership.

Akinderu-Fatai highlighted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s dedication to completing the project and his vision for a 21st-century Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner expressed optimism that Clusters 2 and 3 of the projects would be completed, adding 576 more homes.

He said, “As we hand over the keys to the new homeowners, we reaffirm our commitment to completing Clusters 2 and 3.

“We will continue to work assiduously to overcome any challenges, ensuring that every promised unit is delivered.

“This project is a clear indication that when we combine vision with dedication, the results are transformative.

“May I, also add that Mr Governor, in his magnanimity has graciously approved that all existing subscribers with full payment for either a unit of two-bedroom or three-bedroom flat be allocated this very cluster at no additional fees to the selling price.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is to appreciate their trust and commitment over time in our dear state.”

He, however, said that other subscribers with more than a 50 per cent commitment on the initial selling price would be considered with an option to balance up at the current selling price.

He added, “Please be informed that when clusters two and three of the scheme are delivered in due course, there will be an additional 576 homes to the housing stock in the area, thus bringing us to the original vision of the project.”

Akinderu-Fatai urged the new homeowners to go beyond simply receiving their apartments, encouraging them to feel a sense of responsibility for the entire estate.

Also speaking, Sanwo-Olu, at the inauguration of the 270 home units, expressed delight in bringing these homes to reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, housing is a fundamental human right and the cornerstone of social economic stability.

He expressed the resolve to make a significant investment in affordable housing to bridge the housing gap between the demand and the supply.

The governor urged the homeowners to take proper care of the building, advising them not to do things that would endanger the lives of others.

He thanked the ministry and contractors, promising to come soonest for the inauguration of the clusters two and three.

The journey of the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Scheme began in 2001, with the ambitious goal of delivering 846 housing units to sub-urban dwellers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, due to funding issues, the project was abandoned and transferred to the Lagos Building Investment Corporation in 2006.

Despite the significant interest and financial commitments from over 924 subscribers, the project stalled again and was taken over by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in 2013.

With very minimal progress recorded, the project was returned to the Ministry of Housing in 2016 by the former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electrocution: How to stay safe during rainy season - DisCos counsels customers

Electrocution: How to stay safe during rainy season - DisCos counsels customers

Sanusi Vs Bayero: Court sets date to rule on jurisdiction in Kano emirship tussle

Sanusi Vs Bayero: Court sets date to rule on jurisdiction in Kano emirship tussle

Lagos inaugurates 270 homes started in 2001, seeks private sector partnership

Lagos inaugurates 270 homes started in 2001, seeks private sector partnership

Tinubu approves ₦150,000 grant for each MSMEs clinics participants

Tinubu approves ₦150,000 grant for each MSMEs clinics participants

PDP demands arrest, prosecution of suspended Adamawa INEC REC

PDP demands arrest, prosecution of suspended Adamawa INEC REC

Tinubu’s leadership style achieving desired results in FCT – Wike

Tinubu’s leadership style achieving desired results in FCT – Wike

Company meets Otti, to build 15,000 daily capacity footwear factory in Abia

Company meets Otti, to build 15,000 daily capacity footwear factory in Abia

More difficult decisions lie ahead - FG wants Nigerians to brace up

More difficult decisions lie ahead - FG wants Nigerians to brace up

SGF says labour committed treasonable felony by shutting down national grid

SGF says labour committed treasonable felony by shutting down national grid

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu pledges to secure every inch of Nigeria

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Gov meets Ribadu in Abuja as tussle over emirship lingers

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke