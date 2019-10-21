A travel advisory made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos by the LASTMA Spokesman, Mr Olumide Filade, said that the level crossing would be closed from 8:00 pm. on Monday to 6:00 am. on Tuesday.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“Motorists coming from Onipanu to Mushin through Kayode/Ogunmokun railway level crossing should take Ikorodu Road to Jibowu, Empire, Moshalashi to Idi-Oro (Agege Motor Road) and connect their destinations.

“Motorists coming from Mushin to Onipanu through Kayode/Ogunmokun, should take Idi-Oro to Moshalashi, Empire, Jibowu to Ikorodu Road and connect destinations.

“Motorists on this axis can also take Cappa, Ilupeju By-Pass, Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road and connect their destinations.

“We solicit the cooperation and understanding of the motoring public during this construction,” the statement said, urging them to bear with the agency.

NAN reports that LASTMA had, on Oct. 16, announced the closure of the railway level crossing at Yaba for the same rail project before it was suspended.