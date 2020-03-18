Okhiria, who made this remark at the Maiden Awards Ceremony/Commissioning of Office Secretariat of the Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) in Lagos on Tuesday, said that track-laying would reach Ebute-Metta Junction by March end.

The managing director, who was recognised with an Award of Excellence in Rail Development, said that though the COVID-19 had affected virtually every sector, the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), the contractor handling the project, had not stopped work.

“The work is going on, they (CCECC) are working. Work is ongoing in major stations now. Everything is taking shape.

“Nigerians should expect that by the end of this month, the rail track is going to get to Ebute-Metta Junction.

“All things being equal, by the end of March, the track will get to Ebute-Metta Junction and we will be able to move the trial running to Ebute-Metta Junction instead of Iju Station.

“The track has got to Ibadan. What is remaining is for the track to get to Ebute-Metta Junction and then Apapa,” he said.

The NRC boss said the corporation was committed to delivering a modernised railway system to Nigerians.

Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan-Musa, Chairman, Board of Directors, NRC, who received the 2019 Award of Pillar of Railway Development in Nigeria, commended the TCAN for recognising his efforts in rail transport, saying it would encourage him to do more.

Musa described the award as a form of feedback mechanism for him and that it would further help him to put in more efforts toward the modernisation of railway.

Speaking, Mr Hyginus Omeje, Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said that only an intermodal transportation system would reduce congestion and carnage on the roads.

Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan-Musa, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) displaying the 2019 Award of Pillar of Railway Development in Nigeria, presented to him by the Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) at the association’s Maiden Award/Commissioning of Office Secretariat on Tuesday in Lagos. [NAN]

Omeje, who received the award of 2019 Road Safety Ambassador, decried flagrant disregard of road traffic rules and regulations, which he said had led to avoidable crashes and fatalities.

According to him, most road traffic accidents are avoidable if the rail system has been working fine as many containers that have caused disasters on the road will have gone by rail or water.

“As we open up the rail transport and modernise it, we should also look at our inland waterways. We need an efficient water transport system.

“The massive infrastructure development going on in the rail sector is a very positive indicator that sooner than we think, we will really get there.

“I can’t wait to see the Lagos-Ibadan rail project being completed and people using it,” the FRSC boss said.

Omeje, who commended TCAN for the recognition and media support over the years, said the FRSC was committed to sensitisation and education of motoring public on the proper use of the highways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, who was represented at the event, was given 2019 Doyen of Rail Transport Development Award.

Other awardees were, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, the Lagos State Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association; Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, former Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); and Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos Railway District Manager, among others.