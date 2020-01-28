Adebiyi leading a team of engineers on inspection of the highway said that more buildings in the right of way of the project will be demolished to pave way for expansion.

He said that 75 buildings were earlier marked for demolition around the Redeemed Christian Church of God axis but more are expected to go down to pave way for expansion of the highway.

He however assured that adequate compensations will be paid to owners of properties affected before any demolition exercise begins.

“We are taking advantage of the weather to fast track the construction process and we are making significant progress.

“We not leaving any stone unturned, as a matter of fact on some of our sites we are now working 24/7 to ensure we make significant progress before the rains come

“those around Lotto should bear with us, if you see your house marked for demolition it does not mean the end has come, we will not demolish the houses until all compensations are paid. Even if we are to relocate pockets of communities we will do our best to ensure we move them to a better place,” he said.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to massive reconstruction of highways across the nation including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He appealed to road users to bear the pockets of discomforts which the ministry was working hard to address and obey road and traffic rules to minimize gridlock.

He also appealed to motorists to observe lane discipline and speed limits around the construction zones.

He explained that different layers of quality materials go into the foundation of the construction up till it gets to the final layer of 600 mm thickness for durability.

“This layer is the macadam but we are still building to add more layers to get to this drain level to ensure water does not remain on the road. All together the cross section is about 600 metres thick,” he said.

He assured that there was adequate traffic diversion and enough funding for smooth completion of the project.

He appealed to residents around Lotto on the highway to bear with government the gridlock challenges with assurances it would be controlled by the proposed construction of an interchange.

He also appealed to truck drivers to stop indiscriminate parking on the highway to give access for construction.

He said that almost 20 kilometers have been completed out of about 43 on section one which spans from Ojota in Lagos to the Sagamu Interchange representing 42 per cent completion.

He said that 45 kilometers have been completed out of 84 kilometers on the section two of the project which spans from Sagamu Interchange to Ojo in Ibadan representing 45 per cent completion.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti speaking on the section between Berger and Kara under construction which takes heavy traffic assured that February completion was certain.

Kuti said that materials have been moved close to the 600 metres stretch to ensure speedy completion using the clemency of weather.

“The February date for that portion is sacrosanct and we are sure we are delivering it,” he said.