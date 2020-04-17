Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, said in a statement on Thursday that such practice destroyed asphalt used to construct the road.

Adeyoye urged residents to refrain from such acts, as the roads that had been rehabilitated with taxpayers’ money were being destroyed by the heat generated from bonfire.

”Burning of tires directly on the roads where taxpayers’ money has been expended is unpatriotic and environmentally hazardous.

Lagos Govt. warns residents against bonfire on roads

”More importantly, it compromises the integrity of the pavement and overall riding surface, especially now that the rains are about to commence,” she said.

The Special Adviser, therefore, appealed to residents to desist from such unwholesome act so that the roads would remain intact after the lockdown.

She said that this would prevent the need for further expenditure on infrastructure in the face of scarce resources.