Lagos govt trains 73,448 public servants in 2020

Ponnle said that the 73,448 public servants that were trained in 2020 was against the yearly average of 3,000 trained employees.

She said that the ministry leveraged on several online virtual platforms to embark on training programmes in a successive manner for the state’s employees.

The commissioner said that the entire public service witnessed impressive capacity development, in spite the restrictions on physically gathering following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

She said that 73 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government directly benefitted from the training initiatives which was over 30 generics and 17 job specific.

The commissioner also said that the ministry had commenced the review of the Public Service Rules (PSR) to ensure that conditions of service was at par with global standards.

She said that the state government had already identified some areas in the PSR in dire need of review.

Ponnle said that work was also ongoing on the creation of Lagos State Schemes of Service to attract and retain talents that suit the peculiarities of the state, as well as accommodate the changing curriculum of tertiary institutions.

She said that 186 officers were granted admission for various courses at the Federal Training Centre within the period under review, as a way of encouraging personal growth and development among government employees.