Lagos Govt to seal schools that failed to resume on Jan 4

The state’s Ministry of Education had directed all schools in Lagos to resume on January 4, 2022.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. (Guardian)
The Lagos State Government has threatened to seal schools that failed to comply with the stipulated academic calendar in the state.

The state government said it has started compiling the names of schools that refused to resume for the second academic term on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, as directed by the state’s Ministry of Education.

In a statement on Saturday, January 8, 2022, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni said that schools that disobeyed the directives would be sealed.

In the statement titled: ‘LASG Frowns At Non-Compliance With Academic Calendar By Some Schools’, Seriki-Ayeni said the Y2021/2022 harmonised school calendar was developed in conjunction with stakeholders to ensure uniformity in the education system.

“During our recent exercise to monitor the level of compliance with Tuesday 4th January, 2022 resumption date, we observed that the level of compliance was low. We are going to seal the schools that have not adhered to the academic calendar with ‘Notice of Non-Compliance’ stickers and issue letters of invitation to the Administrators to visit our office in Alausa where further disciplinary actions will be taken,” the DG was quoted as saying.

She, however, urged all schools in the state, both public and private, to comply with the academic calendar to ensure that an equal system of learning in all schools is achieved.

