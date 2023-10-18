Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos. Wahab spoke at a management meeting with Dr Babatunde Ajayi, the newly appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and directors in the agency.

He urged the management team of LASEPA to review its operations strategies in line with international best practices.

“I charged them to review their operations strategies following accepted international best practices.

“I have also directed the zonal directors, monitoring and enforcement units to begin advocacy and strict enforcement by closing any public place (bars, churches, clubs, mosques, companies, among others) causing environmental nuisance across the state.