ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner also directed zonal directors to begin strict enforcement by closing any public place causing environmental nuisance across the State.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab [THISDAYLIVE]
Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab [THISDAYLIVE]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos. Wahab spoke at a management meeting with Dr Babatunde Ajayi, the newly appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and directors in the agency.

He urged the management team of LASEPA to review its operations strategies in line with international best practices.

“I charged them to review their operations strategies following accepted international best practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have also directed the zonal directors, monitoring and enforcement units to begin advocacy and strict enforcement by closing any public place (bars, churches, clubs, mosques, companies, among others) causing environmental nuisance across the state.

“This is in compliance with the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law,” Wahab said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

Tinubu secretly reintroduced fuel subsidy – Atiku's spokesperson alleges

Tinubu secretly reintroduced fuel subsidy – Atiku's spokesperson alleges

178,864 pre-paid meters installed in Q2 2023 - NERC

178,864 pre-paid meters installed in Q2 2023 - NERC

We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

You can’t take credit for Dickson’s road construction - Sylva tells Gov Diri

You can’t take credit for Dickson’s road construction - Sylva tells Gov Diri

Uzodinma launches FRSC’s 2023 'ember months' campaign in Imo

Uzodinma launches FRSC’s 2023 'ember months' campaign in Imo

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu

Daughter of Borno House of Assembly member found strangled in Maiduguri

Daughter of Borno House of Assembly member found strangled in Maiduguri

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart