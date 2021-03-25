The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said this in Ikeja, at a media conference on the Year 2020 Annual Education Merit Awards.

Adefisayo said that the Annual Education Merit Awards was an initiative of the Lagos state government aimed at rewarding, motivating and appreciating the efforts of outstanding school teachers across the state.

She said that the awards ceremony, which comes up on March 30, would have recipients from Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools, as well as Technical Colleges in the state.

According to her, the selection of finalists had been concluded using stringent evaluation criteria.

”The contributions of teachers and school administrators to the development of a nation cannot be over-emphasised.

”The teaching profession is such a unique one because it involves dedication and strong efforts in managing the development of children from diverse backgrounds to meet acceptable standards,” she said.

She said in order to ensure accurate screening and selection of nominees, the state government inaugurated a Nomination Committee made up of private education administrators, with a blend of public sector technocrats.

Adefisayo said that the committee, led by the Chairperson, Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Mrs Lai Koiki, was responsible for the screening and selection of all categories of winners for this year’s programme.

Also speaking, the nomination committee chairperson, Mrs Lai Koiki said that the nomination processes were transparent, with online documentation and physical interview for the finalists.

Koiki said that over 3,000 teachers participated for this year’s edition, while expressing her delight at the exceptional and brilliant performances of the teachers during the screening.

She commended the teachers in Lagos State Public Schools and implored others to participate in the screening in the coming year.

Koiki said that the Merit Award Programme by the State Government would continue to raise the prestige of the teaching profession.

Meanwhile, Adefisayo, the education commissioner, disclosed that Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier presented a three-bedroom apartment each, to the Best Teacher and Best Principal for 2019, thereby encouraging the best hands to embrace the profession as teachers who nurtured a nation’s treasure.