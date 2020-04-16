The Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday.

Omotosho said that the attention of the state government had been drawn to visits by motorists to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) office.

He said that the motorists had also visited the Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS) and Task Force offices for the release of their impounded vehicles as directed by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The commissioner said that no doubt, Sanwo-Olu directed the release of all vehicles impounded for minor offences from March 1 to April 14.

According to him, this is in addition to other palliative measures introduced to cushion the effect of lack of economic activities in the state due to the lockdown.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the governor’s directive does not invalidate the lockdown as imposed by the Federal Government.

”Concerned motorists are, therefore, not expected to visit the offices of LASTMA, VIS and Task Force for the release of their impounded vehicles until the lockdown order is lifted by the federal government.

”Please stay at home and ensure social distancing and regular washing of hands with soap and running water to prevent further spread of the coronavirus” he said.