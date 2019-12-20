The Lagos state government is fuming at organisers of the #NativeLand19 concert which held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Muri Okunola park in the upmarket Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The government is calling out the show organisers for holding an event of that magnitude without "permission and without safety measures of any kind."

The VIP section of the show caved in as artiste Fireboy DML performed his 'Party Scatter' hit on a hazy harmattan night in the nation's commercial capital, around midnight.

What followed was pandemonium--police reportedly firing live bullets, concert goers were tasered , a stampede ensued and many young people emerged from a torn-down park bruised, limping and completely gassed out.

"The Commission wishes to notify the public that organizers of the event did not notify the Commission of the event neither did they put in place adequate safety measures and no Safety Compliance Certificate was obtained from the Commission," Lanre Mojola who is DG/CEO of the Lagos State Safety Commission said in a press statement he sent to Pulse.

Several people have been reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries at the Nativeland concert which was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Muri Okunola park. [Instagram/FireboyDML]

The Lagos Safety Commission also expressed "sympathy with everyone who was injured, lost properties and had their enjoyment disrupted at the NativeLand19 concert. The Commission has commenced a full investigation and we will be reaching out to all parties involved.

"We would like to reiterate zero tolerance for event organizers, show promoters and venue owners who disregard health and safety measures at the detriment of the general public. In line with the Lagos State Safety Commission Act, all events must be brought to the attention of the commission before the date of the event and events without Safety Compliance certificates will be shut down.

"Kindly report all safety infractions noticed to the Lagos State Safety Commission at Block 18b 2nd & 3rd Floor Secretariat, Alausa."

Nativeland has since apologised for the incident.

Lagos, Nigeria's entertainment capital, mills with concert goers and pleasure seekers during the annual Christmas and New Year festivities.