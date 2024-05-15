ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt to empower 1 million youths with ICT skills

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogunlende expressed concern over its increasing rate among the younger generation, noting that many were introduced to it early due to peer pressure.

Pic From left, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu; Chairman House Committee on Youth and Social Development, Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Orekoya Abimbola; Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende and Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso during the Year 2024 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in Lagos on Wednesday (15/05/24) [NAN]
Pic From left, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu; Chairman House Committee on Youth and Social Development, Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Orekoya Abimbola; Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende and Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso during the Year 2024 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in Lagos on Wednesday (15/05/24) [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, made this known on Wednesday, in Ikeja.

He spoke during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefings at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, in commemoration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first year of his second term in office.

Ogunlende said the programme would be divided into four cohorts and offer different cadres of certificates, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are starting with one million youths in Lagos State and we are looking to break it down to four cohorts, starting with 250,000 youths; it is tailored for formal and informal youth.

“Some youths have not been opportune to go to school, but they want to learn, while some have gone to school but have dropped out.

“Some do not like school, there are programmes that have been established for them, and there are different cadres of certificates.

“The brilliant ones can go as far as Artificial Intelligence, there are programmes that will suit them as well.

It’s across the value chain from the formal straight to the informal,” the commissioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the need for a collective effort to combat drug abuse among youths in the state.

Ogunlende expressed concern over its increasing rate among the younger generation, noting that many were introduced to it early due to peer pressure.

He revealed that the state government had been engaging in various activities, including drama, musical concerts, and training of psychotherapists, to address the issue.

“Whilst we’re giving this briefing, it is also an opportunity to make a claim that advocacy on drug abuse is the responsibility of all of us.

“We will continue to do a lot of advocacy, we go to a lot of schools, with the help and support of our social workers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner also spoke on child adoption and how to make the process less cumbersome for applicants.

“We’re going to digitalise the process of adoption, this will fast-track things,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt to empower 1 million youths with ICT skills

Lagos govt to empower 1 million youths with ICT skills

We're reconstituting universities governing councils – FG appeals to ASUU

We're reconstituting universities governing councils – FG appeals to ASUU

Slovakian PM in life-threatening condition after being shot

Slovakian PM in life-threatening condition after being shot

Labour blasts FG over N48,000 minimum wage proposal, walks out of negotiations

Labour blasts FG over N48,000 minimum wage proposal, walks out of negotiations

Bishop Kukah defends Tinubu's govt, says 1 year not enough to judge

Bishop Kukah defends Tinubu's govt, says 1 year not enough to judge

Don't use ₦20trn pension fund to build infrastructure, Atiku warns FG

Don't use ₦20trn pension fund to build infrastructure, Atiku warns FG

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

Sick mother burnt to death as 2 'mentally unstable' sons set house on fire

Sick mother burnt to death as 2 'mentally unstable' sons set house on fire

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women on low-cut [Tuko News]

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Kaduna soldiers unlawfully kill 12 people, seize 518 cows, 177 rams

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens to mobilise Nigerians for total shutdown

FCTA has demolished shanties illegally built on a road corridor in Wuse Zone 3 [Leadership News]

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants