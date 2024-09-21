Lagos govt to divert traffic on Ahmadu Bello Way for Transport Festival

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the diversion would cover Tiamiyu Savage Street to Adetokunbo Ademola Street.

Osiyemi said that the diversion was to ensure a successful 2024 Sustainable Transport Festival.

“Consequently, this 200-meter section of Ahmadu Bello Way will be completely closed off to traffic. The following alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists.

“Traffic from Bonny Camp heading to Ahmadu Bello Way inwards Adetokunbo Ademola Street will be diverted into Tiamiyu Savage Street to link Olosa Street and access Adetokunbo Ademola Street for the desired destinations.

“Traffic from Eko Hotel Roundabout/Adetokunbo Ademola Street heading to Bonny Camp Bridge will be diverted to Sanusi Fafunwa Street to link Akin Adesola Street and connect back to Ahmadu Bello Way to reach desired destinations,” he said.

The commissioner assured motorists that the state traffic management authority would be on the ground to minimise inconveniences and ensure steady vehicular movement along the designated corridors.

“Motorists are urged to be patient.

“The total closure of the 200-meter distance from Tiamiyu Savage Street to the end of Ahmadu Bello Way/Adetokunbo Ademola Street is part of the traffic management plan to create innovative ways of promoting non-motorised transportation in the state,” he said.

Osiyemi explained that the transport festival was a day in which hundreds of participants are expected to gather at the Ahmadu Bello Way venue for a day filled with fun and exciting activities.

Activities on that day, he said, would include cycling, cycling training, cycling competitions, skating, stretches, music, and dance.

“The primary aim of the initiative is to raise awareness about the benefits of Non-Motorised Transport.

“Beyond reducing environmental pollution, it addresses the detrimental effects of insufficient physical activity on health.

“The event also provides an opportunity for cities and governments to advance public transport systems, offering viable and reliable alternatives to private cars in urban areas,” the commissioner explained.

According to Osiyemi, the event involves the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Lagos Urban Development Initiative.