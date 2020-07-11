Following the withdrawal of Nigerian students from writing the 2020 WASSCE by the Federal Government due to coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, the Lagos State government has said it would make its position known on the FG’s decision on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The Federal Government had recently rescinded its decision to reopen secondary schools, adding that SSS students in the country would not be participating in the 2020 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination slated to begin in August.

While advising state governments to reverse the plan to reopen schools, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education argued that the FG would prefer that the students lose an academic year than to expose them to heath dangers of the pandemic.

Reacting to the Federal Government’s decision, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said the state government will on Monday react to the cancellation of the exam by the Federal Government.

Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State. (TheNation)

“We are still reviewing the situation and will let you know our decision on Monday. I don’t want to say more than that; give us time. It is something we can’t respond to now. There is not enough clarity; so it’s better to speak when I do,” she said.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Basic Education and Services has on Friday, July 10, 2020, rejected the cancellation of the 2020 WASSCE.

The Chairman of the committee, 566 said the Federal Government did not inform the nation if other West African leaders agree with its decision.

He said, “This sudden policy reversal is not good for the country; it is bound to create further confusion in the education sector, create disappointment and suspicion among parents, and frustrate the students.”