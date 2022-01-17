Lagos Govt to close Marine Bridge for 75 days for emergency repairs

The closure will take effect from Monday, January 17 to Saturday, April 2, 2022.

According to the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the closure of the bridge will be in two phases.

Oladeinde said the Apapa Outbound section of the bridge will be repaired between January 17 and March 19, 2022, while the inbound section will be done between March 10 and April 2, 2022.

To ease the traffic situation, the commissioner added that traffic outbound Apapa would be diverted to give way for contraflow of traffic between RRS point and Total Bridge while motorists using lighter vehicles will be diverted to Marine Beach by Mobil Filling Station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of the Service Lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total Under Bridge and continue their journeys.

For the inbound Apapa motorists, traffic will be diverted to allow contraflow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS Point during the second phase of the rehabilitation works, Oladeinde said.

Motorists using lighter vehicles will also be allowed to descend towards Total Under Bridge and make use of Fire Service Road to connect Marine Beach by Mobil Filling Station.

While those heading towards Apapa will make a detour and connect Area B through NAGAFF using Mobil Filling Station Service Lane.

The commissioner assured road users that palliative repair works have been carried out on all the aforementioned alternative routes to ameliorate the effect of the traffic situation.

He added that the state government has deployed officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management personnel to manage the diversion plan.