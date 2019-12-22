After 36 years of running Lagos State University (LASU) as a non-residential institution, Lagos State government is set to improve the outlook of the institution with blocks of hostels.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed a build, operate and transfer (BOT) agreement with private developers to deliver 8,272 hostel units in the university.

Sanwo-Olu said the project will be completed within 18 months, adding that the concession will run for 35 years.

The governor further said that the facility will accommodate 30% of the 26,000 student population of the university.

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Solicitor General & Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey and Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Mr Olanrewaju Fagbohun during the signing of a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement with private property developers to deliver 8,272 hostel units on LASU campus at Lagos House, Marina. (NAN)

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile said the partnership will help LASU’s global outlook and improve students academic performance.

“The partnership we just sealed with the six private investors is strategic because it is going to strengthen our capacity as a Government to scale up education quality and bring about improved academic performance of students.

“It will also help LASU in terms of global rating and outlook. We are using this model as a test case, which governments from other parts of the country will come and emulate. I believe we can deliver on this project and set a precedent that will change the course of tertiary education for good.”

Lagos State University was established in 1983 as a multi-campus institution during the administration of Alhaji Lateef Jakande.