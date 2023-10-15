ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt to arraign 30 persons for improper waste disposal Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

LAWMA managing director Muyiwa Gbadegesin, on his part, urged households to imbibe the habit of sorting their wastes at source.

Lagos govt to arraign 30 persons for improper waste disposal Monday [Twitter:@Lawma_gov]
Lagos govt to arraign 30 persons for improper waste disposal Monday [Twitter:@Lawma_gov]

Recommended articles

They will be arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the environmental laws enforcement team comprises officers from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI.

The offenders, who were apprehended in different locations, were said to be engaged in acts capable of defacing the environment and derailing efforts to entrench cleanliness in the metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, the arrest and subsequent prosecution of people engaged in indiscriminate waste disposal shows that it is no longer business as usual.

“The state government will not fold its hands and watch some elements derail efforts to maintain sanity in the city.

“Today’s action will serve as a deterrent and warning to others.

“The era of people hiding under the guise of darkness to dump waste at unauthorised locations is over; anyone caught will be prosecuted,” he told newsmen.

Lagos govt to arraign 30 persons for improper waste disposal Monday [Twitter:@Lawma_gov]
Lagos govt to arraign 30 persons for improper waste disposal Monday [Twitter:@Lawma_gov] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to residents to acquire waste bins and regularly clean up their surroundings as the government plans to commence full environmental checks on homes and business premises.

The official reminded residents of their legal obligation towards a sustainable environment which included acquiring covered waste bins, shunning reckless waste disposal and mandatory patronage of assigned private operators.

“It is imperative for every resident, householders and business owners alike, to be aware of their legal obligations regarding waste management.

“Everyone must procure bins, engage with assigned private participants, refrain from indiscriminate waste disposal, maintain drains and clean the frontage of their establishments,” Wahab said

LAWMA managing director Muyiwa Gbadegesin, on his part, urged households to imbibe the habit of sorting their wastes at source.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such waste should be segregated into recyclables and non-recyclables and be disposed of at designated waste bins recommended by LAWMA.

“If we do this, it will reduce the menace of indiscriminate waste dumping that defaces the cityscape.

“The responsibility for maintaining a clean environment is a collective one. It is not the sole duty of LAWMA or the state government. It is the duty of every individual, household and business owner in Lagos.

“We are appealing to residents to avoid indiscriminate dumping of wastes in public spaces as it poses significant health and environmental hazards. Violators of environmental laws will face severe legal consequences,” Gbadegesin said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

FG set to implement National Sports Industry policy

FG set to implement National Sports Industry policy

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State