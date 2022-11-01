RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt to address demands of commercial drivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says it is looking into the demands of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), with a view to finding permanent solutions to the issues raised.

Commercial drivers (PUNCH)
Commercial drivers (PUNCH)

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa said in a statement on Monday that it was necessary to address their demands, following the planned seven-day job boycott by the drivers.

Read Also

Giwa said that the job boycott was as a result of over alleged harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management personnel across the state.

He said that sequel to the announcement by JDWAN to embark on the strike, starting from Oct. 31, the state government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had invited its leadership to a meeting on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to him, the invitation is in spite of the government’s non-affiliation to any of the transport unions, such as NURTW and RTEAN, known to the state.

”Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday.

”This is to have a larger house, which will include representatives of other recognised unions, with a view to resolving the matter amicably,” Giwa said.

He said that the outcome of the second meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday would be made known to the public.

Giwa, therefore, urged members of JDWAN to continue their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation as security agencies had been directed to maintain law and order.

”Those who are taking advantage of the situation to raise fares are warned to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

Flights disrupted, passengers stranded as aviation workers shut down Lagos airport

Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

Uganda Airlines to begin flights to Nigeria in December – CEO

Uganda Airlines to begin flights to Nigeria in December – CEO

2023: PDP must close ranks to win in Gombe, says Forum

2023: PDP must close ranks to win in Gombe, says Forum

Human Trafficking: NAPTIP presents 2022-2026 National Action Plan to stakeholders

Human Trafficking: NAPTIP presents 2022-2026 National Action Plan to stakeholders

Breast Cancer Awareness: Ogun governor’s wife advocates regular screening

Breast Cancer Awareness: Ogun governor’s wife advocates regular screening

Terror Alert: FCT management assures residents of their safety

Terror Alert: FCT management assures residents of their safety

Lagos govt to address demands of commercial drivers

Lagos govt to address demands of commercial drivers

2023: We are yet to decide which presidential candidate to support — Wike

2023: We are yet to decide which presidential candidate to support — Wike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike