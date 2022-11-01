Lagos govt to address demands of commercial drivers

Giwa said that the job boycott was as a result of over alleged harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management personnel across the state.

He said that sequel to the announcement by JDWAN to embark on the strike, starting from Oct. 31, the state government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had invited its leadership to a meeting on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to him, the invitation is in spite of the government’s non-affiliation to any of the transport unions, such as NURTW and RTEAN, known to the state.

”Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday.

”This is to have a larger house, which will include representatives of other recognised unions, with a view to resolving the matter amicably,” Giwa said.

He said that the outcome of the second meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday would be made known to the public.

Giwa, therefore, urged members of JDWAN to continue their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation as security agencies had been directed to maintain law and order.