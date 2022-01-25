Lagos Govt suspends NURTW operations in Idumota

Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho made this known on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

“It is a suspension in the area where there was trouble, not a general suspension in the state,” Omotosho said.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, has also confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement titled ‘LASG Suspends NURTW Activities At Eyin Eyo, Church Street And Idumota Bridge’ Fayinka said the decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting comprising NURTW, Central Business District and Lagos State Market Women Association.

He said the Rapid Response Squad will station an Armored Personnel Carrier on Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic to enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis and flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.

“State Security Operatives are hereby put on Red Alert to ensure Safety and Security of lives and property in Lagos Island and environs,” Fayinka said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad had on Monday arrested prominent NURTW members in the state, Kunle Poly and Sego.