Lagos Govt shuts Oke-Afa, Isolo, Katangua markets over environmental violations

This is contained in a statement signed by Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). LAWMA said that the closure of the markets became expedient to curb mounting environmental health concerns.

Commenting on the development, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said that the government’s zero tolerance for waste initiative which started last year was still on course. Wahab warned that any market or facility engaging in reckless waste disposal would be sanctioned.

“The government has not jettisoned its zero tolerance for waste initiative which we have been pursuing since last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only way for markets and traders is to engage in decent and civilised waste disposal practices as outlined by LAWMA.

“Any market or facility that runs foul of this arrangement will face sanctions,” Wahab said.

The commissioner assured residents that the markets would remain sealed until stringent hygiene and waste disposal measures are implemented and compliance maintained. He added that the state government was committed to ensuring cleanliness in all parts of the metropolis.

“The health and well-being of our residents are paramount. We cannot allow a few persons to endanger the health of many through irresponsible environmental practices.

“The sealing of these markets is a necessary step to compel compliance and safeguard public health,” Wahab stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged various market executives to always mobilise their members to abide by waste management regulations, including the use of the double dino bins provided for markets and observance of hygienic habits in their activities.

Gbadegesin said that the rules of engagement were simple enough, adding that traders were all familiar with them.

“Do not dispose of waste recklessly; use the dino bins; shun waste disposal on road median around markets; deploy waste policing to prevent and apprehend outsiders messing up your markets and pay your waste bills promptly. It is as simple as that,” Gbadegesin noted.

He warned that the zero-tolerance initiative would be pursued more vigorously this year, adding that markets that refuse to embrace basic and decent waste disposal practices would not escape sanctions. Gbadegesin further appealed to market executives to work harder on mobilising their members to do what is right to preserve the environment for the good of everyone.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment, stressing that cooperation from all stakeholders, including market operators and traders, was crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LAWMA deploys resources daily to clear waste from markets across the state.