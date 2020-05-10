Lagos State Government has shut a hotel and a night club in Badagry area of the state over violation of lockdown guidelines.

In the guidelines issued on Wednesday, May 29, 2020, the state government said entertainment centres, such as event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, day clubs, nightclubs and beaches should remain closed till further notice.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this ahead of the plan to ease lockdown in the state.

Confirming the closure of Maggi Hotel, and Tambari Theatre Art (Night Club), the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, said the facilities were shut for violating and contravening the state government’s lockdown guidelines.

“It was also discovered that there is a high level of immorality going on in these places. The Night Club has become home for strippers, drug barons and all sorts of mischief.”

The Special Adviser expressed displeasure with the unlawful practices by the management of the two facilities, stressing that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture were not followed despite several advocacies by the State government.

Bonu disclosed further that legal action will be instituted against the owners of the hotel and night club to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out