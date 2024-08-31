ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that Ayilara's death was a shock which brought profound sadness to all.

Late Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara


Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos state Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayilara died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on August 29 after undergoing prostate cancer surgery.

“In the light of the circumstances surrounding his passing, happening some hours after an apparently uneventful surgery, the Ministry of Health, following a directive from Mr Governor, has constituted a medical panel to review the clinical circumstances leading to the death.

“This panel is headed by the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo.

“It will submit a comprehensive report on the matter in seven days.

“We share the grief and understand the anxiety that this news may have caused.

“We assure the public that the Lagos state government is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation,” Abayomi said.



“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Lagos State, extends his heartfelt condolences to Ayilara’s family, loved ones, the Police and the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State during this difficult time,” he said.

Abayomi noted that the late Ayilara was a distinguished officer whose dedication to duty and exemplary leadership had earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the communities he served with passion.

He added that his commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as his unwavering integrity, made him a distinguished officer.

“His death is a significant loss not only to his family and the Police but also to the entire nation,” he said.





