RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt set to move burnt Igbosere High Court to Ikoyi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government is to move the Igbosere High Court which was razed in October 2020 during the #EndSARS protest to a property located in Ikoyi.

Lagos High Court in Igbosere was set on fire and looted during the #EndSARS protests in October, 2021.
Lagos High Court set on fire amid #EndSARS protests Pulse Ghana

The new court complex which comprises of nine courtrooms, will be located in the Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Recommended articles

The complex is to be ready for use by the end of May.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, made the revelation on Wednesday at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice’s 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing.

The theme of the Ministerial Briefing is ‘Our journey between April 2020 and April 2021’.

Onigbanjo said that there is an ongoing statewide construction and renovation of courts is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s efforts to enhance access to justice for residents of Lagos.

The A-G revealed that there is an ongoing digitalisation of 10 courtrooms in the state and that six of the fully digitalised courts will be ready by October.

Onigbanjo noted that the facilities will provide “real-time transcripts solution services and fully-automated courts”.

The digitalisation, he noted, will complement the launch of an online platform for checking the status of legal advice and certified true copy of legal advice.

He said that there is also an ongoing upgrade of Ministry of Justice’s website and social media handles, as well as introduction of Case Management Systems within the Ministry to improve efficiency.

Onigbanjo highlighted the Ministry of Justice’s efforts to boost law enforcement agencies’ performance by building statement recording/interrogation rooms for the police to enhance prosecution of cases.

NAN reports that the Igbosere High Court, Nigeria’s oldest and most recognisable judicial building, was on Oct. 22, 2020, attacked by hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS protest.

The hoodlums looted the court and destroyed vehicles, furniture, refrigerators, air conditioners, office equipment among others.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori