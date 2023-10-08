ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt seals popular Ikoyi nightclub over noise pollution

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos government said the erring nightclub was sealed during a nighttime enforcement operation in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Lagos govt seals popular Ikoyi nightclub over noise pollution [Lagos government]

Disclosing this in a terse statement on the night of Saturday, October 7, 2023, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, identified the erring nightclub as Silk Club.

The Commissioner said the nightclub was sealed by the officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), who he had ordered to conduct a nighttime enforcement operation in the area.

The operation that led to the closure and sealing of Silk Club, located at 190, Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, was prompted by concerns over noise pollution in the area.

"Today, Saturday, October 7th, 2023, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing off Silk Club at 190 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi," LASEPA's statement read in part.

"The Honourable Commissioner for Environment & Water Resources, @tokunbo_wahab, issued this directive to address noise pollution concerns. The operation was led by Mr Kayode Bello, Director of Monitoring Compliance and Enforcement, and his team. #LASEPA #Enforcement #LessNoise," it concluded.

For his part, the Commissioner said on his X, “As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution.

