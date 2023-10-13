ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12, Owode Onirin markets over filthy environment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that the action was taken due to indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the highway leading to the two markets, causing traffic.

Mile 12 International Market.
Mile 12 International Market.

Recommended articles

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources stated in Ikeja that the markets were sealed because of indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, the filthy environment, and blocked drains.

It stated that the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, directed the Lagos Waste Management Agency and “KAI’’ to seal the markets.

The reasons for sealing the markets are not unconnected with the indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The action also followed illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the highway leading to the two markets, impeding free flow of traffic,’’ the ministry stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russia agrees to build nuclear power plant for Burkina Faso

Russia agrees to build nuclear power plant for Burkina Faso

1XCUP football tournament in full swing, Daniel Amokachi joins the party!

1XCUP football tournament in full swing, Daniel Amokachi joins the party!

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Enugu Govt partners with HPRG, University of Nigeria on quality healthcare

Enugu Govt partners with HPRG, University of Nigeria on quality healthcare

Tinubu approves creation of Civil Service Commission for FCT - Wike

Tinubu approves creation of Civil Service Commission for FCT - Wike

Tinubu pulls FCTA from TSA, permits use of IGR – Wike

Tinubu pulls FCTA from TSA, permits use of IGR – Wike

Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu’s certificate saga

Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu’s certificate saga

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman