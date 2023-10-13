Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources stated in Ikeja that the markets were sealed because of indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, the filthy environment, and blocked drains.

It stated that the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, directed the Lagos Waste Management Agency and “KAI’’ to seal the markets.

“The reasons for sealing the markets are not unconnected with the indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drains.

