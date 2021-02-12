Dr Idris Salako, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Assistant Director Public Affairs of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Mukaila Sanusi, on Friday.

Salako said that the sealing of the facilities took place on Thursday, noting that they had become many along the coastlines of the state.

He said that the terminals operated without the approval of the Lagos state government and had constituted menace to the watercourse in the state.

He added that no such operations with serious potential impact on the physical environment could be allowed to go on without proper regulations.

“The Container Terminals that were sealed had been hiding under the guise of having federal approval to operate but could not present on demand any permit legalising the location of their facilities.

“The Lagos State Government has said repeatedly without mincing words that it was determined to halt the spate of illegal physical development in the state and give proper planning its pride of place."

The commissioner reminded “Tank Farm Operators’’ in the corridor to refer to the ultimatum on legalising their operations which would lapse by the end of February and revert to the ministry in order to do the needful.

He urged them to reciprocate the compassion and understanding displayed by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and resume discussions on how to actualise their approvals.

The Managing Director LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said that all activities on the state waterways were being controlled through constant surveillance and monitoring.

Emmanuel said that was prevent illegal operations that could be inimical to the progress of the State.