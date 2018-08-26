Pulse.ng logo
Lagos govt says Third Mainland Bridge will open today by 5pm

The bridge was closed on Thursday, August 23, 2018 to enable engineers carry out a maintenance test.

(Punch)

The Lagos state government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be opened today, Sunday, August 26, 2018.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam made this known in a statement issued to newsmen.

According to Salaam, the decision to open the bridge earlier than scheduled, is as a result of the completion of the test, Punch reports.

ALSO READ: Alternative routes to take when Third Mainland Bridge closes

The state government also thanked Lagosians for their patience while the test was being carried out.

The bridge was scheduled to be open for use by midnight.

