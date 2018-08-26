Lagos govt says Third Mainland Bridge will open today by 5pm

news

The Lagos state government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be opened today, Sunday, August 26, 2018.

The bridge was closed on August 23, 2018 to enable engineers carry out maintenance tests.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam made this known in a statement issued to newsmen.

According to Salaam, the decision to open the bridge earlier than scheduled, is as a result of the completion of the test, Punch reports.

The state government also thanked Lagosians for their patience while the test was being carried out.

The bridge was scheduled to be open for use by midnight.