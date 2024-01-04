Lagos govt reminds motorists of diversion on Third Mainland Bridge next week

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Osiyemi said that the closure was necessary for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.

He said that the closure was part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023, focusing on fixing the ramps.

The commissioner said that the remaining parts of the bridge would now be repaired.

Osiyemi said to ease the burden of commuters, certain arrangements had been made.

“From 12 am to 12 noon, the bridge would be opened for Mainland inbound Island travels, while those who intend to come from the Island to the Mainland are advised to use Eko Bridge.

“Conversely, from 12noon to 12 a:m, motorists will be able to access the bridge from the Island to the Mainland while motorists from the Mainland heading towards the Island will have to use Eko Bridge.