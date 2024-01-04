ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt reminds motorists of diversion on Third Mainland Bridge next week

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that the remaining parts of the bridge would now be repaired.

Lagos govt reminds motorists of diversion on Third Mainland Bridge next week. [Twitter/@BoluAdeosun
Lagos govt reminds motorists of diversion on Third Mainland Bridge next week. [Twitter/@BoluAdeosun

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Osiyemi said that the closure was necessary for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.

He said that the closure was part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023, focusing on fixing the ramps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner said that the remaining parts of the bridge would now be repaired.

Osiyemi said to ease the burden of commuters, certain arrangements had been made.

“From 12 am to 12 noon, the bridge would be opened for Mainland inbound Island travels, while those who intend to come from the Island to the Mainland are advised to use Eko Bridge.

“Conversely, from 12noon to 12 a:m, motorists will be able to access the bridge from the Island to the Mainland while motorists from the Mainland heading towards the Island will have to use Eko Bridge.

“These timings have been selected to match the peak period flow of traffic and reduce travel stress. Please cooperate with our traffic management officials who will be helping out,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: EFCC storms BUA Lagos office as forex probe intensifies

BREAKING: EFCC storms BUA Lagos office as forex probe intensifies

Navy accuses oil thieves of sponsoring malicious media campaign against it

Navy accuses oil thieves of sponsoring malicious media campaign against it

We won’t disappoint Nigeria on ₦5.1trn revenue target - Customs boss

We won’t disappoint Nigeria on ₦5.1trn revenue target - Customs boss

FCT receives 50% of ₦100bn supplementary budget - Wike

FCT receives 50% of ₦100bn supplementary budget - Wike

FG commits to delivering Abuja-Kaduna road project in 2024

FG commits to delivering Abuja-Kaduna road project in 2024

Adeleke assures Ooni, other Osun traditional rulers of better welfare

Adeleke assures Ooni, other Osun traditional rulers of better welfare

Lagos govt reminds motorists of diversion on Third Mainland Bridge next week

Lagos govt reminds motorists of diversion on Third Mainland Bridge next week

Amotekun partners Osun Poly to eradicate cultism on campus

Amotekun partners Osun Poly to eradicate cultism on campus

EFCC raids Dangote Group headquarters in Lagos over forex probe under Emefiele

EFCC raids Dangote Group headquarters in Lagos over forex probe under Emefiele

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide