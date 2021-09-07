Lagos govt releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State reports that, the staggered resumption dates for various classes was to give room for the students involved in the ongoing external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) that ends Oct. 6.

The ministry, in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said that the measure will create enabling environment for the examinations.

Adefisayo, stated that all schools are expected to resume on Sept. 13, while students of Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools would be required to resume in batches from Sept. 19.

“Boarders in Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools, as well as SS2 students seeking placement into SS3 class are expected to resume on Sept. 19.

”The revision for the classes will run from Sept. 20th to 26th while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8.

“The newly admitted JS1 students into Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume on Oct.2, for a one-week orientation programme to intimate them on secondary school structure and modalities,” she said.

The Commissioner noted that other returning students in JS2, JS3, SS1 and the newly transited SS2 in the various Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools were to resume on Oct. 9, while classes for the students will begin on Oct. 11.

She added that another reason was that the schools cannot accommodate seven sets at once in the boarding system.