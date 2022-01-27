Lagos govt reduces COVID-19 PCR test fee to N45,250 in private facilities

The commissioner said that the reduction in cost was to minimise the expenses incurred by citizens “who require the PCR tests for travel, work, or other purposes other than COVID-19 symptoms or contact tracing.

“You will recall that the N50,400 initial PCR test fee charged at the private laboratories was a fixed amount approved by the Governor during the expansion of our testing to include the private laboratories consortium in the first wave.

“This strategy was to expand testing outlets available to the public, but more importantly to ensure price control standardisation and avoid exploitation of the public, as there were huge cost variations in PCR testing in the private sector ranging from N70,000 to as high as N300,000 per PCR test.

“Mr Governor has approved the reduction in cost of the PCR test, bringing us to the new cost of N45,250 per PCR test.

“What this implies is that the Lagos State Government will enforce the new cost of PCR tests conducted at the private laboratories’ consortium,” he said.

Abayomi advised citizens, especially inbound passengers who required a test on arrival, to reciprocate the gesture by booking, paying and present themselves at any of the accredited laboratories at approved days for their PCR tests on arrival in Lagos.

He noted that further reviews would be made in due course, especially as the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign gained momentum.

Abayomi, however, noted that PCR tests at approved public health laboratories and sample collection centres in the state remained free for citizens.

He said that the PCR test was free for citizens who need to test for COVID-19; either because of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to a positive case.

Abayomi expressed displeasure at the dubious actions of some inbound passengers who present fake PCR tests and COVID-19 vaccination cards.

He noted that these people also volunteered false travel information in an attempt to bypass the national COVID-19 guidelines.