The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical consumables were handed over on Monday by WAPCo Limited to Dr Dolapo Fasawe, General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Speaking at the ceremony Mr Gregory Germani, Managing Director, WAPCo Limited represented by General Manager, Operations, WAPCO, Mr. Saminu Justin, commended the Lagos State Government for its leadership role in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “I commend you for the leadership you have provided since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Your steadfast commitment to doing it right in Lagos State has given direction and hope to other locations even outside Nigeria.

“As nations and states make efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus, WAPCO sees Lagos State as being pivotal in providing the needed solutions for the Nigerian people, and we are readily aligned with efforts in this regard.

“We as a responsible organisation consider ourselves as partners with the state government, especially in times of such monumental crisis.

“To show our commitment to this ideal, the WAPCO is hereby donating personal protective equipment and other medical supplies worth over N15 million to the Lagos State Government. “

Germani expressed optimism that the modest donation would give front line workers the opportunity to offer their services in a much safer way.

“We look forward to brighter times when the COVID-19 is contained and our dear nation is back on track, ” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, Fasawe thanked the management of WAPCo for playing an active role in fighting the coronavirus disease.

He said: “They have given us personal protective equipment that are useful on the hospitals, thermometers that would protect us and the people coming to us.

“We are seeing all over the world that medical personnel are being exposed due to lack of adequate PPEs.

“What these medical donations have done is that it is telling medical personnel that some people appreciate what you do and they are looking out for you.

“These items are very important for medical personnel and those of us that are first responders. This is very commendable and we look forward to a mutually beneficially relationship.”