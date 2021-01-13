The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Wednesday, while giving update the state’s COVID-19 status for Jan. 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Indo Isolation Centre is a private COVID-19 care Centre with 50 bed capacity.

The centre was among the seven Centres shut down by the state government when the state’s COVID-19 cases declined in 2020.

Other COVID-19 care centres that are still shut down are Landmark, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Onikan, First Cardiology Consultants Hospital and Lagoon Hospital Centre.

With the activation of the Indo Isolation Centre, there are now nine public and private treatment centres for COVID-19 patients in the state.

Abayomi listed the other eight care centres to include: Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 1 and 2, Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Armour, Paelon, Vedic, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta.

He said that the bed occupancy in the state’s public and private COVID-19 Care Centres have increased to 61 per cent.

According to him, the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH 2) Isolation Centre is almost filled up, while the Paelon Isolation Centre is filled with patients.

Abayomi added that 774 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state on Jan.10, increasing the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 36,849.

He said that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic was 244,653.

According to him, 3,124 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered have also been discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of COVID-19 recovery in communities is 25, 489, while cases currently under isolation stood at 191and active cases under home based care are 7, 788,’’ he said.

Abayomi said that 54 per cent of the patients exhibited symptoms on admission, 46 per cent had no symptoms, while 30 per cent of infected patients had co-morbidities.