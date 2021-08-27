Lagos govt presents cars, houses to outstanding staff

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winners were picked through a raffle draw from the pool of other outstanding staff drawn from all the states ministries and agencies.

The presentation was done during the Grand Finale of the Lagos State Civil Service Insurance week organised by Ministry of Finance in collaboration with Consortium of Insurance Companies and Brokers.

The event was held at DE-Blue Roof, Lagos Television, Ikeja.

Olowo said: “I commend the beneficiaries of the cars and flats because they have put in their best efforts at work.

“I urge Lagosians, especially civil servants, to always insure their lives and property,” he said.

NAN reports that both Mr Salawu Dirisu and Mrs Tawakalitu Akindele won cars, while Miss Bolaji Olabisi got a two bedroom flat and Mr Adeyemi Babatunde, won a three bedroom flat.

Speaking, Mrs Yemi Ayoola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, encouraged everyone, irrespective of their status, to secure life insurance and insure their property, noting that it was a necessary risk.

Ayoola said that insuring one’s life and property could help to mitigate lives unforeseen incidents.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Tawakalitu Akindele, commended the state government, the insurance industries and brokers for sensitising them on the importance of insurance and the encouragement to put in their best at work.

“I am very delighted to be one of the lucky winners,” Akindele said.