The Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr Babalola Obilana, made the disclosure during a meeting with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and insurance companies at Alausa, Ikeja.

Obilana noted that the state government from inception of the Contributory Pensions Scheme (CPS) has complied with the financial obligations of the scheme.

He explained that the compliance was in relation to the monthly funding of the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) of employees and the payment of death benefits to the next-of-kin of employees who died while in active service.

According to him, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not relent on his promise to remit accrued pension rights into the RSA of employees on monthly basis in spite of the financial challenges the state might face.

Obilana said he could give the assurance on behalf of the governor because of his commitment to the welfare of the state’s serving and retired workforce.

He promised to monitor the monthly payments by all state parastatals and agencies through the Compliance Inspection Exercise.

Obilana said this was with a view to ensure that monthly deductions from employees’ salaries and employers’ contributions are remitted into the respective employees’ RSA.

The director-general also urged the Pension Service Providers to improve on their services to retirees and ensure prompt payment and release of Retirement Bond Certificates to the beneficiaries monthly.