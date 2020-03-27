Mrs Folashade Onanuga, Director -General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos .

Onanuga said that the 418 retirees are from the mainstream civil service, Local Government, State Universal Basic Education and the Teaching Service Commission.

She said that the mode of distribution of Bond Certificates for the month of March would be different from the norm.

According to her, the decision is in view of the order by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to limit large gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

“All bond certificates for March have been released to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) .

“The PFAs will invite the beneficiaries in their tens for the exit meeting and grant access to their RSA for computation of their lump sum and monthly pension,” she said.

Onanuga released contact phone numbers and E-mail address to its retirees to channel their enquires through, during the period of the lockdown of the state to curb the spread of COVID -19.

She said this was to ensure that the retirees do not become victims, contracting the virus.

The Director-General urged the retirees to scan and send all their documents to the agency through the e-mail address : info@laspec.gov.ng or Oreoluwa_m@yahoo.co.uk.

“Enquires can also be sent to the retiree portal :laspecportal.com.ng or put a call through the following numbers :09053962112, 09053962100 and 09053989987, ” she said.

Onanuga also advised the retirees to stay safe during the period.