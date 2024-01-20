ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt only pays me ₦577k monthly pension - Fashola

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fashola said he's not receiving any other benefits from the Federal Government despite being a minister for eight years.

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola
Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

Contrary to what has been speculated by some Nigerians, Fashola denied receiving billions of naira from the federal government coffers after serving eight years as the minister.

He made these known while appearing as a guest on the Arise TV programme, ‘Perspectives,’ on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Answering the question on the financial benefits accrued to him as a former public servant, the ex-minister said, “The only benefit I get… I think is N577,000 monthly pension from Lagos State. That’s all I get.

“So, in spite of all the stories that we got several billions of money (after leaving office), I’ve come out to deny that repeatedly. Well I don’t know how long it lasts, but all I know is that I get N577,000 per month consistently,” he said.

When asked to confirm the reception of other benefits from the federal government, he answered in the negative, saying, "No."

On what advice he could give current public officer holders in the country, the former Lagos governor said he was not in the position to dish out advice but admonished them to "remain true and authentic” in their duties.

Fashola had been touted by many as one of the people who would be part of President Bola Tinubu's government, but he has since been overlooked for a ministerial appointment.

Reacting to this in September 2023, he said he didn't need a title or hold office to serve the current administration.

“I do not need a title to serve: the president can only appoint at least one minister, for example, from each state in which he has done that,” the former minister had said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

