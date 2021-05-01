Lagos Govt lists 4 charges against Baba Ijesha

Baba Ijesha is in police custody for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement on Friday, April 30, 2021, the agency said it is actively following up on the actor’s case, saying a case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The agency also said the complainant has been contacted, adding that four allegations are being considered against the alleged child molester.

The statement reads in part; “We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. For avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered:

“(1) Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment, (2) Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment

“(3) Sexual Assault- S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment. (4) Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment”

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and, most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing.”