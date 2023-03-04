ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt kicks against exhumation of Chrisland student’s corpse

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos State Government said it would oppose exhumation of the corpse of Miss Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old student of Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Lagos, who died during the school’s inter-house sports, in February.

The government said that the ministry of justice was aware of an ongoing dialogue about an alleged plan to exhume the body of the student.

It said that the ministry had yet to receive any official communication requesting for the exhumation.

The government said that it would oppose such a request if and when received.

“The circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015, do not arise in this case.

“Additionally, it is not our intention to further traumatise the deceased’s family.

“We are working closely with the police who have given their reassurance that the duplicate case file would be forwarded on March 6 to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to aid speedy issuance of legal advice,” it added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a post-mortem report issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on March 1 about the student revealed the cause of her death as asphyxia and electrocution.

The student died during Chrisland Schools inter-house sports on Feb. 9 at Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Asphyxia is a breathing impairment that occurs when there is insufficient oxygen in the body.

